Apple India Diwali sale begins on September 26, free gifts are possible

Apple has announced that it will be hosting a Diwali sale on its official website. The company has confirmed that the sale offers will go live on September 26, which basically means next week. While the company hasn't revealed the details about the deals, it did say that there will be some limited-time period offers. It will likely offer free gifts on the purchase of the iPhones.

Apple is expected to offer free AirPods with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Last year, the company offered free AirPods with the iPhone 12 and its mini version. In 2020, Apple announced the same festive offer with the iPhone 11 series too. So, one can expect a similar offer this year too.

It is currently unknown whether Apple will offer any sort of flat discount on iPhones. The company recently slashed the price of the iPhone 13 during the launch of the iPhone 14 series. So, Apple isn't expected to offer even more discount. There are chances that it could offer discounts based on bank cards.

The iPhone 13 is now officially priced at Rs 69,900. Although, interested customers can currently get this device for as low as Rs 56,990 during Flipkart Big Billion Days. On September 22, Flipkart was selling for around Rs 48,000. But, it seems that this was a limited period deal because the price has now been increased to Rs 56,990. So, those who were lucky could buy it at the lowest price. Similarly, the iPhone 12 was available on Amazon for Rs 42,999, but it is now on sale for Rs 44,999.

It is currently unknown whether Apple will offer discounts on products such as iPads, MacBooks, and earphones. People will have to wait for a few more days to know more about what could be the offers on Apple products.