Apple iPad can be bought for Rs 27,900, here's how

Apple's entry-level iPad, the iPad ninth-generation, can be purchased for Rs 27,900. The budget iPad launched at the iPhone 13 launch event is available for Rs 30,900. Customers can make the purchase with their HDFC Bank cards to claim a Rs 3,000 discount.

The HDFC Bank card offer can be availed at India iStore, which is one of Apple's authorised third-party retailers. After clubbing the Rs 3,000 card offer, the price of the base 64GB iPad drops to Rs 27,900. Customers can also avail the HDFC Bank card offer on the 256GB variant, which can be bought for Rs 41,900.

The iPad ninth-generation sports a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2160 x 1620-pixel resolution. It has a home button below the display for the Touch ID sensor.

The budget iPad draws power from the Apple A13 Bionic chip under the hood. It comes with 64GB and 256GB of internal storage. Like all other iPad models, the iPad ninth-generation does not offer memory expansion via a microSD card.

The iPad also features an 8MP f/2.4 rear camera and a 12MP ultrawide front camera with a 122-degree field of view. The front camera also comes with support for Centre Stage. It comes with a stereo speaker setup, dual microphones, etc. The iPad also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. It has a lightning port for charging the battery. Apple claims that the iPad offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Users will get a 20W adapter in the box.