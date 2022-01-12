Apple iPad with Samsung OLED panel may debut in 2024

A future iPad by Apple may sport an OLED panel provided by Samsung. If a recent report is to be believed, the latter is already working on setting up the production line for such OLED panels and may be able to have it in place by next year. It is then anticipated to debut in an iPad by 2024.

The report comes from The Elec, and states that Apple will need to order a substantial number of these OLED panels from Samsung, so that it can break even in the production process. Only a "large enough order" will make the deal financially viable for Samsung.

Apple and Samsung had previously worked on such an OLED panel last year. This was a 10.86-inch OLED screen that was supposed to debut on a future iPad. The process was halted later in the year though, as the project was too expensive and hence not feasible for Samsung.

Samsung now pursues a new technology to cut down on this production cost of OLED panels. The Gen 8.6 IT OLED technology, a step-up from the Gen 5.5 and Gen 6 substrates that Samsung currently uses, will likely be the solution to these roadblocks.

However, to implement the new tech, Samsung will have to buy new machinery. And for that, Samsung will first want to have a guaranteed order from Apple, for a large enough amount to cover the expenses as well as generate profit.

In case Apple is willing to go ahead with this, Samsung will be able to finalise the financials by quarter two of this year, the report mentions. The necessary equipment may then arrive by 2023 and we may see the produced OLED panels in the 2024 iPad model.

As can be understood, the ball now lies in Apple's court, and it will have to decide where to source its OLED panels from. The company has only started adopting OLED screens for some of its products like iPhone and Apple Watch. Its iPad lineup still relies on the mini-Led technology. As Apple marks a shift to OLEDs for its future devices, the company will certainly have a long list of suppliers waiting to get their hands on a hefty contract. So, we will have to wait and see if Samsung is the one who gets it.