Apple iPhone 11 gets Rs 4,000 discount on Amazon but there is a catch

Apple iPhone 11 may be an old iPhone, but it is still one of the best premium smartphones you can buy. Launched in 2019, the iPhone 11 became the top choice of iPhone buyers who were looking for better cameras, better performance, and a new design on the back. It is still a good choice for iPhone buyers, not only because of its good features, but also because its MRP has dropped to below Rs 50,000.

Amazon is selling the iPhone 11 at Rs 49,900, which is the new price for the two-year-old iPhone. There are no upfront discounts on the iPhone 11 on Amazon, but there is a way to get a discount of Rs 4,000. The catch, however, is that you need to use a credit card from an eligible bank to get this discount.

If you have an SBI credit card, an ICICI Bank credit card, and a Kotak Bank credit card, you will get a flat discount of Rs 4,000 on the iPhone 11. The effective price after applying the discount will be Rs 45,900, which is also the best price you can get on this iPhone right now. Amazon has mentioned on its website that the discount will be applicable to all kinds of payments. This means you will be eligible for the discount no matter if you pay the full amount upfront or if you choose an EMI option on your credit card when buying the iPhone 11.

You can save more money on the iPhone 11 deal if you have an old, used phone to exchange. Amazon will give you a maximum amount of Rs 14,900 when you trade in an old phone. But note that the exchange value of your old phone will depend on its model and condition. You also have to be wise about the exchange offer. For instance, the iPhone XS Max may go in exchange for the maximum value of Rs 14,900, but then it would not be wise to trade in a better phone for iPhone 11, even if the latter is newer.

The iPhone 11 for around Rs 46,000 is a good deal right now, but if you want a newer iPhone model, you can go for the iPhone 12, which is available at an offer price of Rs 53,999 on Amazon. The original price of the iPhone 12 right now is Rs 65,900 on the Apple online store, which means you will be buying the iPhone 12 at a discount of Rs 11,901. Additionally, the Rs 14,900 exchange offer is applicable to the iPhone 12.