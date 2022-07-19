Apple iPhone 12 is available at lowest price via online and offline markets

Apple's iPhone 12 is currently available in India at discounted prices, and people can get the device at the lowest possible price via both offline as well as online markets. While we are getting closer to the launch of the iPhone 14, the price of the iPhone 13 is still pretty high, and not a lot of people can afford it. People can consider buying the iPhone 12 if their budget is around Rs 50,000. Here's everything you need to know about the latest iPhone deal.

iPhone 12 is available at lowest price via online market

Apple's official online store is still selling the iPhone 12 at its original price. But, you can get it at a pretty low price via other platforms. Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 with a starting price of Rs 55,900 for 64GB storage model. The device received a price cut in 2021 and was officially made available for 65,900. This basically means that you are getting a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on this e-commerce website.

There is no bank card offer, but you can avail exchange offer. As per Amazon's listing, customers will get up to Rs 9,500 off in exchange of their old phone. Do keep in mind that the discount amount is calculated on the basis of your old phone's condition. Users can simply go to Amazon's website and enter their phone details to know more about how much discount they can get in exchange of the old phone.

Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone 12 (64GB) at a slightly high price, but the exchange price is also high. The handset is listed for Rs 59,999, down from Rs 65,900. The exchange offer is up to 12,500. If you are planning to buy the device the online, then you should check the exchange amount on both the site to see which one is offering it at the lowest price.

iPhone 12 gets discounted in offline market

As for the offline market, Apple's authorized retailer, Imagine, is also offering the Apple iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 55,900, and you will be able to get it at an even lesser price if you fulfill all the conditions. India Today Tech reached out to this retailer to confirm the offer.

There is a Rs 3,000 cashback offer on HDFC bank credit card and a flat discount of Rs 7,000. The retail price of the device is Rs 65,900. This basically means that one can get the iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 55,900 if you also have the HDFC bank card. If you don't have this card, then you will be able to buy the device for Rs 58,900 without any conditions.

While the store didn't mention the exchange price, it did make it clear that people will get an exchange discount depending on the device a user is using. There will also be an additional exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 if your device's value is more than Rs 15,000. So, one can get the iPhone 12 for less than Rs 50,000 with all the offers.

Interested buyers can also check out iPhone 12 offers in other offline markets such as Croma, and Vijay Sales to get the device at the lowest possible price.

