Apple iPhone 12 is selling at effective price of Rs 24,900, here is how deal works

Apple iPhone 12 is among the best smartphones you can buy in the premium segment. Despite being more than a year old, the iPhone 12 offers great value and is as fast as some of the latest Android flagship phones. It was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 79,900 in 2020, but after the launch of the iPhone 13 last year, Apple slashed the price to Rs 65,900. But you can buy the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 24,900 as a part of an amazing deal.

Aptronix, one of Apple's Premium Resellers in India, is selling the iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 24,900. The deal is simple. A big discount, a big cashback, and an exchange offer on the platform are what bring the cost of the iPhone 12 down from Rs 65,900 to only Rs 24,900, which means a total savings of Rs 41,000. Let me explain how the deal works.

First, there is a flat discount of Rs 9,900 on the iPhone 12 that is available to you without having to use any card or discount coupon. After the discount, the price of the iPhone 12 64GB becomes Rs 56,000. Now, you can use a credit card from ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI to get a cashback of Rs 5,000. If you count the cashback as a discount, the price of the iPhone 12 will become Rs 51,000. The next step to getting the biggest discount involves exchanging your old iPhone.

Aptronix says it will give you a maximum value of Rs 23,100 when you trade in an iPhone 11. There is a condition though. Your iPhone 11 should be in good condition, according to Aptronix, which did not specify what parameters would be taken into account to calculate the final exchange value. Anyway, the bottom line is that if your iPhone 11 is in good shape, you are eligible for a return value of Rs 23,100. Over and above this value, Aptronix will give you a bonus of Rs 3,000. That means the total value is Rs 26,100.

The price of the iPhone 12 after you subtract the total exchange value becomes Rs 24,900. That is the best price on the iPhone 12 by far and if you are looking to buy the iPhone 12, it is better not to let this deal go.

Aptronix has also mentioned on the website that it will give customers discount e-vouchers worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 12. However, there is no clarity on what these e-vouchers could be. Another thing you should note is that this offer is applicable across all Aptronix stores in Delhi NCR, so if you live elsewhere, you are not eligible for this deal.