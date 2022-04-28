Apple iPhone 12 on sale at an effective price of Rs 52,999: Here's how the deal works

Apple's iPhone 12 is again listed on e-commerce sites at discounted prices. Amazon is selling the iPhone with a starting price of Rs 54,999, whereas Flipkart is offering it for Rs 56,999. But, you can get the iPhone 12 at a much lower price with some bank and exchange offers. Both the sites have different offers. If you have been waiting for a good iPhone deal, then you can check out the details below.

iPhone 12 is on sale at an effective price of Rs 52,999; deal explained

The iPhone 12 is currently on sale for Rs 56,999 on Flipkart, but there is a Rs 4,000 instant discount offer on an HDFC credit card. This effectively brings down the price to Rs 52,999. However, this price is for the 64GB storage model. Those who want more storage will have to spend more. The 128GB variant is being sold for Rs 61,999. With HDFC bank offer, the price would be Rs 57,999. Do note that the bank offer is not available on all the colour variants, so you will have to check that on the site. The above-mentioned offers were available for Red and Black colour models at the time of writing this article.

On Amazon, the device is available at a much lower price, but the offer is not that great. The iPhone 12 is listed for Rs 54,900 on this e-commerce site and there is only 10 percent discount (up to Rs 2,000) on Bank of Baroda, Federal bank, and Standard Chartered credit cards. As for the exchange offers, there is up to Rs 11,400 off on Amazon and up to Rs 13,000 on Flipkart. Users can check both the deals on the respective sites and avail exchange offers as well, which will bring down the price by a big margin.

It is important to note that Apple is still selling the iPhone 12 at its retail price of Rs 65,900 via the official India store, but you are getting this phone at a much lower price on these e-commerce sites.

Apple iPhone 12 is available at a lower price in India: Should you buy it?

Yes, it is. In the above-mentioned price range, you are getting a lot. If you can't afford the more expensive iPhone 13 series, then iPhone 12 is still one of the best options for iOS lovers if they can spend close to Rs 50,000 on a phone. The iPhone 12 was launched in 2020, but it is still a great smartphone that will offer you a powerful performance and here, you don't have to worry about long-term software support, as Apple releases the latest version of iOS for most of the models.

It is capable of offering you picturesque shots, and a day's battery life with light usage. One will get an excellent content viewing experience on a 6.1-inch screen, which, in my opinion, is an ideal size. The iPhone 12 also comes with support for next-generation 5G cellular connectivity. The device is IP68 rated, which means you don't have to worry about the phone during the rainy season. Apple has also provided wireless charging support. What else do you want? The handset even has a striking design. Though, there is one area where you might get disappointed. Apple no longer ships a charger in the box, so you will be required to spend extra on this too.