Apple iPhone 13 and MacBook Air are available in India at pretty low prices: Check details

The Apple iPhone 13 and MacBook Air are available in offline stores at pretty low prices. There are also some good bank and exchange offers that make the deal even better. Imagine, which is one of Apple's authorised sellers, is offering these Apple products at discounted prices. If you are interested in buying any one of these, then keep reading to know more.

The iPhone 13 comes with a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India. But, you can get it at a pretty low price. There is an instant 10 percent discount offer, so you will be able to buy the handset for Rs 71,910, the seller told India Today Tech. This basically means that you are getting a flat discount of Rs 7,990. There is also a Rs 5,000 cashback offer HDFC bank cards, which effectively brings down the price to 66,910.

The store is also giving up to Rs 22,000 exchange offer and an additional Rs 5,000 bonus discount on the exchange of your old phone. This suggests that you can get the iPhone 13 for less than Rs 60,000 if you avail the exchange offer as well. Do keep in mind that the exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your current phone's condition.

It is important to note that this offer is currently available only in the offline stores of Imagine. In addition to this, those who are based in Noida, Gurugram and Delhi will be able to avail these offers and get the iPhone 13 at a discounted price. The offers are not available all over India.

If you are considering to buy the iPhone 12, then you shouldn't get it as the iPhone 13 can be purchased at a pretty low price. If you are getting a good exchange discount on your old phone, then this will be a steal deal. The iPhone 12 is selling online with a starting price of Rs 54,900.

Apart from this, there is also an offer on the MacBook Air M1. The laptop, which is currently on sale for Rs 92,900, can be bought for 83,610 from offline stores of Imagine. This basically means that the company is giving a discount of Rs 9,290. In addition to this, there is also a Rs 6,000 off on HDFC bank cards. So, the effective price will be Rs 77,610. One will also get an exchange offer up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 7,000 additional bonus discount.