Apple iPhone 13 available for as low as about Rs 65,000 but conditions apply

Summers are not getting over soon and going out shopping during the day is just inconvenient, especially in northern India. Well, if it is the iPhone you are looking to buy, you have the choice of shopping online, but then their current offers are not better than what some Apple Authorised Resellers are giving right now. Fret not. One of these resellers has the same offer for online buyers, but it comes with a small caveat.

Unicorn Store, which is among the leading resellers in India, has listed the iPhone 13 for Rs 69,513 on its online store. That is more than Rs 10,000 less than the iPhone 13's original price, which you might have to pay if you plan to buy from the Apple online store. It is also less than what you will see on Amazon or Flipkart right now. Although it is not the lowest price we have seen on the iPhone 13 (Amazon was selling it for Rs 66,900 a few weeks back), it is a sweet deal if you are on the market looking to buy an iPhone 13.

Yes, it is indeed a sweet deal, but it can get sweeter if you meet one condition. If you have an HDFC Bank card, you will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 4,000, bringing down the cost for you to Rs 65,513. It is perhaps the lowest price you will pay for the iPhone 13 right now. But keep in mind that you need an eligible card for that. Even if you do not own an HDFC Bank card, you can arrange it with your friends or family because a Rs 4,000 discount should not be missed.

You can buy the iPhone 13 by either paying an upfront amount of Rs 69,513 or opting for instalments. But keep in mind that if you opt for instalments, the cashback offer is applicable only if you go for at least a six-month tenure. Also, there is a processing charge that will be added to your bill in that case, so do your math in terms of how cheap the deal can be.

There is another thing you should know. If you are eyeing that gorgeous Green colour variant of the iPhone 13, you are out of luck. The online store says it is out of stock, and the customer representative told India Today Tech that they have no information about when the restock will happen. But that is not to say that you cannot find this variant at all. The most convenient way would be buying the Green variant from the Apple Store, which is running a special offer on exchange programmes right now, but at MRPs.