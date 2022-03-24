Apple iPhone 13 Green available with Rs 11,000 discount on Flipkart, but conditions apply

Apple recently added a new colour model to the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 series now comes in a new Green colour, while the iPhone 13 Pro series has a brand-new Alpine Green option. While the iPhone 13 is now around six months old, the new colour variants refresh the series. Since the Green colourways are new, they will likely not be available at discounts. But Flipkart and Aptronix India are selling the new iPhone 13 Green at the same price as other, older iPhone 13 colour models.

Both Flipkart and Aptronix have listed the iPhone 13 Green on their website at the original price of Rs 79,900. However, there are three offers on it. There is an upfront discount on the iPhone 13, a cashback offer, and an exchange bonus that you can club together to get the brand-new Green colour model for as low as Rs 65,900 from their websites. This is one of the lowest prices you can find right now on the new iPhone 13, but there are certain conditions that apply to this deal. Let me explain.

If you buy an iPhone 13 from Flipkart or Aptronix India website, you become eligible for a discount of Rs 5,000 instantly. You are not required to use a certain kind of online payment option to get this discount. Flipkart shows the discounted price of the iPhone 13 Green on its website, but there is one simple thing that you will need to do if you opt for Aptronix India. When checking out, you will be required to enter a coupon code that, when applied, will bring down the cost of the iPhone 13 128GB from Rs 79,900 to Rs 74,900. That is better than paying the full amount of Rs 79,900 on, say, Apple's online store.

That is the simplest way to get the new Green colour model of the iPhone for less. But that certainly does not mean that is the only way. Both Flipkart and Aptronix have more offers lined up for the iPhone 13 Green. And these offers are where you will be required to meet certain criteria. That is your catch, and I am going to tell you why.

Both Flipkart and Aptronix are running a cashback offer on the iPhone 13 Green. But you will be eligible only if you have a credit card or debit card of ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI. Flipkart has no offers for SBI card customers, but Aptronix will accept online payments from select cards of all three banks. You will then become eligible for a cashback of Rs 6,000, after which the effective price of the iPhone 13 Green will be Rs 68,900. The offer is applicable on both EMI and non-EMI transactions, according to both the shopping partners.

That is not all. You can get a bonus of Rs 3,000 for trading in an old, used phone. Now, this is only the bonus that both Flipkart and Aptronix will give you, but the actual exchange value of your old device will vary. For instance, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 13,000 as exchange value (excluding the bonus) whereas Aptronix will use Servify's exchange value policy to give you a discount. Exchange value offers are sometimes not viable. For example, it would not make sense to exchange an iPhone 12 Pro for an iPhone 13, but despite that, you will get the maximum value. Besides, it is tricky to find good value for your old phone. Flipkart may not give you the best value, but Servify may. Similarly, websites like Cashify may offer a better deal, so keep an eye on all exchange platforms if you are willing to trade in your old phone.

The bottom line is that even though the iPhone 13 Green is a new colour option, you do not have to pay the full price to buy it. You can get it for almost the price of the iPhone 13 mini.