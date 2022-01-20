Apple iPhone 13 is available with up to Rs 14,000 off but conditions apply

The sale season is on and that means it is the best time for you to go shopping. If you are looking for an iPhone, you are likely to get offers in nearly every store, no matter online or offline. I skimmed through different online shopping websites and found an amazing deal for you, which I am going to talk about in this article. There is a great deal on the iPhone 13 that you should absolutely not miss because of how much you can save right now.

So, the iPhone 13 is selling at big discounts along with a cashback of Rs 6,000 on Croma right now. The discount will be applied to your purchase instantly, while the cashback will be credited to your credit card account a few days after the purchase. Before I tell you the deal, I think it is fair to inform you about the conditions. First, Croma has limited home deliveries in India, so you may not be eligible for this deal. Second, you need to have select credit cards to be able to enjoy the maximum discount on the iPhone 13. Okay, on to the deal.

iPhone 13, originally priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, is down to Rs 73,990 on Croma right now. That is a discount of around Rs 6,000. But this is not where the deal ends. If you have an ICICI Bank, SBI, or Kotak Bank credit card, you can get a cashback of Rs 6,000. The total savings you can have on this iPhone 13 deal is roughly Rs 12,000. Effectively, the iPhone 13 128GB will cost you Rs 67,990. That is the lowest price I have come across on the 128GB variant, and I think you should not miss out on it if you are considering buying the latest iPhone 13. But hold on.

The discount of Rs 6,000 seems less if you check out what is on offer for the iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB variants. Croma is selling the 256GB storage variant for Rs 81,990, which is roughly Rs 8,000 less than the original price of Rs 89,900. The 512GB variant is available to buy for Rs 1,02,990, as opposed to the original price of Rs 1,09,900. That is a discount of nearly Rs 7,000. The Rs 6,000 cashback offer applies to these deals, as well. So, effectively, the iPhone 13 256GB variant should cost you Rs 75,990, while the iPhone 13 512GB variant will set you back by Rs 96,990. If you add the discount and the cashback on the 256GB variant, the total savings you can get is around Rs 14,000 - the biggest by far.

You, however, need to ensure if your area is serviceable and that the deal does not run out of stock by the time you buy it.