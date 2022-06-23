Apple iPhone 13 rules the list of best selling phones across the world

Apple is still dominating the global best-selling phones list with five models. According to a fresh report published by Counterpoint, Apple sold more phones in the month of April than other tech giants. The list also includes smartphones from Xiaomi and Samsung. But, Apple has managed to maintain its top position since last year. Back in March this year, the same source revealed that iPhone 13 Max and iPhone 13 were the top-selling devices in the first quarter of 2022.

The latest report for April reveals that five Apple models are selling like hotcakes and are being loved by customers. The surprising part is that iPhone 13 Max the most expensive model in the iPhone 13 series -- had about 3.4 percent, which is more than other cheaper iPhone models. The iPhone 13 is on top of the list with a 5.5 percent share of global smartphone market. In India, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,27,900. The standard iPhone 13 is available in the country for Rs 72,990.

The rest of the devices in the list are iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 2022. While Apple hasn't received a very good response from reviewers for the iPhone SE 2022 model purely because of the features and high pricing, it has still managed to grab some share for this affordable device. The iPhone SE 2022 is positioned in the 7th spot in the top 10 best-selling phones list.

Apple reportedly accounted for 89 percent of total sales for the month of April, whereas Samsung's top models only made up just 22 percent of total sales. Speaking of which, four Samsung models managed to make it to the list. Again, one will be surprised to know that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is a very high-priced phone, garnered the 5th spot on the list with a 1.5 percent share.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently on sale in India for Rs 1,04,999. The latest list basically suggests that there are a lot of people who are willing to spend more than 1 Lakh on a smartphone to get the best of everything in terms of design, camera, and performance regardless of the high pricing factor.

Devices such as the Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A03 Core, and the recently launched Galaxy A53 5G are also on the list. There is also the Redmi Note 11 LTE, which is placed in the last spot with a 1.3 percent share.

