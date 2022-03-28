Apple iPhone 14 camera specifications leaked again, its design may feature a bigger bump

Apple iPhone 14 is shaping up to be a radical upgrade over previous models if reports are to be believed. Rumours are rife that the iPhone 14 will come with a 48-megapixel camera on its rear system and, according to one of the leaks that came out in September last year, the iPhone 14 would be the first one in years to ditch the camera bump. A new leak, however, contradicts that, saying the bump would be even larger this time, thanks to the 48-megapixel sensor.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst, said on Twitter that the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a larger camera bump than the iPhone 13 Pro. The change - which does not fall in line with a small chunk of previous leaks - could be because of camera enhancements, including a 48-megapixel camera sensor that will come in a larger form factor, Kuo said. He said the diagonal length of the 48-megapixel sensor will increase by 25 to 35 per cent and the height of the 7P lens of this sensor will be up by 5 to 10 per cent.

Kuo's prediction around the change in the camera design is strikingly opposite of what leaks last year said. Rumours from September last year suggested that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will not feature any sort of camera bump, have a punch-hole design instead of a notch, will come with a rounded volume button just like those on the old iPhone 4, and will use a titanium chassis. These are major changes, but considering Apple does not make a major shift in design at once, some of them may not materialise. Kuo, however, believes that while the camera bump will not go away, it will become more visible by being larger than ever before.

It is hard to tell if Apple junked the design that last year's rumours suggested for a more familiar one, or if a redesign like that was never a part of the plan in the first place. In any case, the iPhone 14 will still bring some changes to the design. It is just that they may not be very radical now if what Kuo said holds any water.

The camera bump may still go unnoticed since its design would be nearly identical to that of the iPhone 13, but one change could be the biggest. The iPhone 14 is expected to come with a punch-hole design instead of a notch. That could be subject to various opinions from customers, who either liked the notch or hated it initially but became used to it later. The punch-hole design, itself, has got the rumour mill divided. While some reports suggested there will be a single punch-hole on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, a better chunk said Apple may be planning to give a new design wherein a pill-shaped cutout and a punch-hole will sit next to each other on the display. This setup, according to the same rumours, would allow Apple to displace Face ID sensors and couple the camera with them easily in the absence of a notch.

Kuo is a credible source of information for upcoming iPhones, so if what he predicted turns out true later this year, you would, for the first time, see a 48-megapixel camera in a bigger camera bump on an iPhone.