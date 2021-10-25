Apple iPhone 14 leaks suggest a punch-hole display made by LG

With iPhone 13 now out, the rumours around the iPhone 14 have begun gaining momentum. We already know a few things about next year's iPhone, thanks to an early leak that said the display will have a punch-hole design on an iPhone for the first time. A new report now claims that Apple is indeed moving ahead with its plans for punch-hole displays on the iPhone 14 and that it is trying to land a deal with LG Display for them.

Per a report by Chinese publication, Mydrivers, Apple will go for a radical design change on next year's iPhone 14 Pro devices. The display will ditch the notch in favour of punch-holes is what the report said. I am not too sure about whether or not the days of the notch are numbered, but I think Apple going with LG Display may make sense after all. For the iPhone 13's LTPO displays, Apple had to ask Samsung, which is the biggest rival. To cut off Samsung Display, a deal with LG Display - which no longer has a mobile phone business - is essential.

Using the information that some early rumours shared, there is even a render for the iPhone 14 that you can check below, but because it is an interpretation of an artist, do take it with a pinch of salt.

The iPhone 14 rumours unanimously say in favour of a punch-hole design, and there is a high chance that they are true at this point. That is because Apple's notch design is dated now. First introduced on the iPhone X, the notch has been all the same until this time when Apple narrowed it down a bit on the iPhone 13 models. If this year's iPhones have got slimmer notches, it is possible next year's iPhones will not even have them. Apple's rivals are already flourishing in this area, on the other hand.

LG Display is working on better punch-hole display designs, which it will use to make better under-screen cameras. Even by a long shot, if Apple is thinking about under-screen cameras, shaking hands with LG Display is the right thing to do. An alternative would be to develop an own solution for under-screen cameras, which is not a cheap affair and requires investment in R&D.

The speculation is that the iPhone 14 will feature the punch-hole design, but it is too early to blindly believe any rumour. Some of Apple's recent products were entirely different from what rumours about them were, so it is a bit hard for me to count on these rumours around iPhone 14 at this point. Let us wait for more information to pour in first.