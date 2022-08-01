Apple will likely launch its latest iPhone 14 series in September, which is next month. While the company hasn't yet revealed the official launch date of the 2022 iPhone 14 event, it is tipped to host it on September 13. This could be true as Apple usually unveils iPhones in the first or second week of September. If the company is planning to announce the device next month, then we should hear about the launch date in the coming days or weeks. If you are excited about the upcoming iPhone 14 smartphone, then check out 10 things about it that leaks have so far revealed.

Apple iPhone 14 likely to launch next month: 10 things to know about it

-iPhone 14 might be a minor upgrade over last year's iPhone and only the Pro models are widely speculated to get major upgrades in terms of chipset, camera, and other things. Apple is expected to announce four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

-Apple is tipped to introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model and ditch the mini version that we have been seeing. Earlier this year, it was reported that the brand didn't receive a good response for the mini version. The core reason is, of course, a very compact 5.4-inch display and premium price tag.

-The regular model is said to come with a 6.1 LTPS OLED display, whereas the Max variant could feature a massive 6.7-inch screen. Both the units will have support for 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model, on the other hand, will reportedly pack a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO panel, which means that the refresh rate will automatically adjust between 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the content. This also means that the users will get longer battery life.

-The standard and the Max models will retain the older notch design that we have seen on the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max variants will likely offer the punch-hole display design that most of the Android phones have these days.

-The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max won't reportedly use the new Bionic chipsets. They are said to draw power from A15 Bionic chip, which is also powering the iPhone 13 series. But, you don't have to worry as this a capable chip and will offer a powerful performance to users. The Pro models will likely feature the new A16 Bionic SoC under the hood.

-The cheaper models in the iPhone 14 series are said to feature to dual rear camera setup at the back with larger sensors, compared to previous version. The Pro models will reportedly get a big upgrade in terms of camera. They could sport a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which will be a major improvement from the 12-megapixel sensors seen on 2021 models.

- It is no secret that the upcoming iPhone models will run on iOS 16 out of the box, which Apple announced at WWDC 2020 event earlier this year.

-The new iPhone 14 series is expected to offer improved battery life to users as the new ones will have a more powerful and efficient chip. Additionally, anonymous leaker iHacktu claims that users will be able to charge the iPhone 14 Pro models from 0 to 100 percent in about 30 minutes.

-The new Apple iPhone 14 series will likely launch in India on the same day when the devices will be unveiled in the global market. It will likely go on sale via Flipkart and Amazon, as is usually the case.

- In terms of pricing, some experts have claimed that the iPhone 14 will launch at almost the same price as the iPhone 13, while a few are saying that the cost will be Rs 10,000 higher compared to 2021's model. The iPhone 13 currently comes with a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India. So, the price could either be the same for the iPhone 14 series or much higher than this.

