Apple iPhone 14 Max price and specifications leaked online

This year, Apple isn't expected to launch the mini version in its flagship iPhone 14 series and it is instead rumoured to introduce a new Max model. While there is no official confirmation on this, the key specifications and price of the iPhone 14 Max smartphone have surfaced online ahead of the official launch. Here's everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 14 series phone.

When will Apple iPhone 14 launch?

It is too soon to talk about the launch or release of the new 2022 iPhones. Every year, the company announces its new set of iPhones at the end of the year and the same is also expected to happen this year. The iPhone 14 series could arrive in September this year, if we go by some of the recent launches. Apple is said to launch four models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone Max Pro. While a lot has already been leaked about these phones, now details about the iPhone 14 Max have also surfaced online. Keep reading to know more.

iPhone 14 Max: Leaked specifications

According to tipster Shadow_Leak, the flagship phone is expected to come with a 90Hz display. The existing iPhone 13 smartphone only has a 60Hz screen. It will likely be powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, which is also powering the iPhone 13 series. It will reportedly be backed by 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is said to come with a 6.68-inch OLED panel that might operate at 2,248 x 1,284 pixels resolution.

The high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to offer the new A16 Bionic processor under the hood. At the back of the phone, there could be a dual rear camera setup, including two 12-megapixel sensors. The iPhone 14 Max is tipped to feature Face ID sensor as well, so it will likely have a wider notch on the front, similar to previous iPhones.

iPhone 14 Max: Leaked price

The tipster claims that the iPhone 14 Max will be priced at $899, which is around Rs 69,180 in India when converted. The device isn't expected to cost this much in India. There has always been a big difference in the US and India pricing because of high import duty, GST and other things. The leaked pricing suggests that Apple might just swap the mini version with a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. The company will likely offer the 128GB storage as the base model, which is something Apple started with the iPhone 13 series. The leak claims that the base model will ship with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is important to note that nothing is officially confirmed, so you will have to wait for a few more months to know more about the iPhone 14's price and specs.