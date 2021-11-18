Apple iPhone 14, mixed reality headset may come with Wi-Fi 6E support

Apple was expected to bring Wi-Fi 6E support to iPhones with the iPhone 13 lineup this year. However, that did not happen and speculations are amuck as to when the Apple phones will get the ability that many other smartphone flagships already possess. A new report suggests it might happen next year, with the iPhone 14 series as well as Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset.

For those unaware, Wi-Fi 6E is the next generation of Wi-Fi connectivity that enables a 6GHz connection. In use, this translates to a faster, Gigabit speed, less latency and the capability to handle more devices than is possible with Wi-Fi 5. Phones like the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 5 already feature Wi-Fi 6E compatibility.

Famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now suggested that Apple will join this list next year. Of course, the upgrade will majorly be prevalent on the new iPhone lineup. However, Apple may have a bigger usecase for the Wi-Fi 6E - its mixed reality headset.

Apple's first ever product for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is expected to mark its debut soon. A lot of speculations around it have already emerged, such as a report by noted Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman who suggests that Apple will unveil the product "as early as next year." In addition, he shares that Apple will likely price the device on this higher side and that it will come with "advanced chips, displays, sensor, and avatar-based features."

This headset will likely be the gateway for Apple users to a metaverse and for this, it will obviously need a very strong internet connectivity. Equipping the headset with Wi-Fi 6E could be the key for Apple to providing a seamless experience to the users.

Since these headsets will connect to iPhones for their operation, Apple will have a good reason to provide the Wi-Fi 6E support to iPhones next year too.

As per Kuo, Apple's adoption of WiFi 6E will bolster other firms to shift to the Wi-Fi technology for their devices too. Though looking at things as they stand now, many major smartphone makers already have it in their portfolio, and it is actually Apple which will be catching up to the competition as and when it brings out WiFi 6E on iPhones.