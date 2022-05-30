Apple iPhone 14 Pro tipped again to get always-on display

Apple may finally include an always-on display on its more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are rumoured to arrive later this year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said Apple is working on rolling the feature out with iOS 16, which will allow the top-end iPhone 14 Pro to show a few things on the display when it is locked. His intel corroborates what we have heard about the iPhone 14 Pro, and considering Gurman is a credible source, an always-on display could finally arrive on the iPhone.

According to Gurman, the always-on display mode on the iPhone will work the same way as it does on the Apple Watch Series 5 and higher models. In other words, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will lower the frame rate of the screen when the always-on mode is enabled, allowing them to consume less battery. This is more or less the same as how always-on mode works on current Android phones. The key ingredient required for this is the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display, which Apple has been using on the Watch since Series 5. The LTPO displays drop frame rates so low, it ends up using a very little amount of power while the always-on mode is activated.