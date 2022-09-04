Apple iPhone 14 Pro video leaked online, shows how dual notch might work

As we are inching closer to the launch of the iPhone 14 event, more leaks are coming in. Just recently it was reported that the new iPhones will offer Astrophotography mode as well as an Always-on display feature. The iPhone 14 Pro models are also said to get a new ultra-wide sensor. Now, an alleged live video of the iPhone 14 Pro has been leaked online. Here's everything you need to know.

The leaked video shows that the iPhone 14 Pro will have an option that will allow users to switch between a hole-punch cutout and a unified pill cutout. This basically means there will be a system to turn off the pixels on the display between the two cutouts, so that the whole area appears like a single notch. The video has been spotted on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

There are reports suggesting that Apple will use the space between the two cutouts for the new privacy indicators. Some renders indicate that one will be able to see a green light on the top when an app actively uses the smartphone's microphone or cameras. This will likely save more space in the corners of the display for more status icons.

Apple is also said to redesign the camera app interface to help offer users a more convenient way to access options around the new cut outs. There are chances that Apple could move the flash and Live Photo buttons on the top side near the status bar, and the other settings could be available just below the cutouts. But, all these are just a rumour and some of the details are based on the leaks. So, users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.

We will get official pricing and other details in a few days. Apple is gearing up to host its biggest tech event on September 7. The company is expected to launch several products at the event, but the iPhone 14 series will likely be the star of the show.

The iPhone 14 might be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, which one will find inside the iPhone 12 models. If this happens, then a lot of Apple fans will likely get disappointed considering the device will hold a premium price tag. The iPhone 13 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 79,900 and the new one is also expected to be priced in the same price, as suggested by the rumour mill.

Some experts are suggesting that Apple could decide to sell the 2022 iPhones at a much higher price. The iPhone 14 series is said to cost Rs 10,000 more than the iPhone 13 lineup. If this turns out to be true, then the price could start from Rs 89,900. If this will be the case, then the iPhone 14 should come with the latest A16 Bionic chip.