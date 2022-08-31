Apple iPhone 14 series could come with 30W fast charging support

We are just a few days away from the launch of iPhone 14 series and new details about the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing online. This year, Apple is widely speculated to make a big announcement related to the support of satellite connectivity. There are also reports claiming that the iPhone 14 Pro models will get new ultra wide-angle cameras, a 48-megapixel main camera, and more. Now, a fresh report suggests that the new devices will have support for faster-charging speeds.

Leakster DuanRui has reported that "a leading brand" is sending out 30W fast chargers to media outlets for testing with the iPhone 14 series. Another report from Kioriku has suggested that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will have support for a 30W charger, which will work at zero percent battery charge and the speed will drop to 27W-25W afterward.

Comparatively, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have support for 23W and 27W fast charging, respectively. So, Apple isn't really making a big change here. I do believe Apple should now start offering at least 60W fast charging tech, considering Android phones in the Rs 30,000 segment come with 80W fast chargers.

It is worth noting that Apple already sells several GaN chargers like 140W power adapter for the 15-inch MacBook Pros. The company also has 35W dual chargers that were introduced alongside the new M2 MacBook Air laptop. However, these chargers use USB C to C cables and the new iPhones will likely come with Lighting. Though, there are rumours that the iPhone 15 series may not stick to Lightning.

Additionally, even if Apple is providing support for faster-charging speeds, people won't get the charger in the retail box. The company has stopped shipping chargers along with smartphones. So, one will likely have to spend extra on buying a charger.