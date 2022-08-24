Apple iPhone 14 spotted on India's BIS website, likely to launch soon

iPhone 14 launch event is just two weeks away, as suggested by a report from Bloomberg. Ahead of the event, the device has made an appearance on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which indicates that the event is not too far away and we will finally be able to experience the next generation of iPhones.

The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice. Apple is said to host its iPhone 14 event on September 7. India's certification website already includes the iPhone XR (A2105), iPhone 11 (A2221), iPhone 12 (A2403), and iPhone 13 (A2633). Now, a new smartphone with A2882 model number has been spotted on the BIS certification site. This could be the iPhone 14 series, considering the event is expected to take place soon.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly producing the iPhone 14 series in both India and China at the same time, which suggests that the model could be the next generation of iPhone. Apple is yet to reveal the official launch date of the upcoming iPhones, but we are expecting an announcement in the coming days.

This year, it is widely rumoured to introduce a new model, the iPhone 14 Max, which will reportedly be cheaper than the standard model of iPhone 14 series. The max variant is said to come with a bigger screen and battery, which could help Apple attract more customers if the device won't be priced in the higher segment.

This will reportedly replace the mini model. Apple reportedly didn't receive a good response for the mini model because of the compact screen and this might be the reason why it has plans to launch a Max variant with a big display.

The company is expected to announce four smartphones, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The non-Pro models are not expected to get major upgrades compared to iPhone 13. But, the Pro models will reportedly have a 120Hz LTPO screen, a new design, a new chipset under the hood, and more.

