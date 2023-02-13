Apple iPhone 15 coming soon; here's what we know so far

Apple's next big launch this year is expected to be the new iPhone 15 series. The rumour mills have started buzzing with tips and leaks. So here's what we know so far

iPhone 15 Ultra

Apple is expected to launch a new model in the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. So, along with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro this time Apple will be launching an iPhone 15 Ultra. It is also expected to be the most expensive iPhone ever, estimated to retail at $1099 from the standard $799.

Rear Camera Bump & Round Edges

According to a tweet from ShrimpApplePro, the new iPhones will come with a redesigned 48 MP rear camera that will also have a bump. The new series is expected to have a new border design with the back edge corner expected to be rounded and not square anymore.

USB-C Port

According to tips and leaks from Weibo, the new iPhone 15 series will come with a USB-C port and accompanying charging cables. These will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the USB-C port on the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus will remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds – the same as Lightning. Only the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models will apparently get faster transfer speeds. As a result, the only major difference between Lightning and USB-C on the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models could simply be the physical shape of the connector.

Titanium Frame

The new iPhone 15 series will have a titanium body to give the phone an enhanced chic look and make it more durable.