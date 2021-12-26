Apple iPhone 15 may come without physical SIM slot, will support eSIM

Apple launched its latest iPhone 13 in September this year and the iPhone 14 is still almost a year away. However, rumours about the 2023 flagship smartphone the iPhone 15 have already started making rounds.

The iPhone 15 Pro model is rumored to be getting rid of the physical SIM card slot. Apple Inc, which introduced support for eSIM on its iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, is now reportedly planning to ditch the physical SIM card slot from the future iPhones.

For a long time, in the name of innovation and nature, Apple has brought many new features and forgotten general equipment. Few among them include ditching the audio jack and charging adaptor. While the former is often perceived as a move by the company to push its AirPods into the mainstream, the decision to get rid of the charging adaptor, the company argues, is to be more environmentally friendly by reducing wastage.

The rumour stems from a Brazilian Blog post, which says that the 2023 Pro models will not have physical SIM slots and will rely entirely on eSIM technology for connectivity. The source also claimed that these iPhones will come with dual e-SIM support. At the moment, Apple's iPhones feature an eSIM along with a slot for a physical SIM card.

While reports in the past have suggested a varying timeline for the introduction of a portless iPhone, a rumour has never died down. If Apple is indeed planning to remove the physical SIM card slot from its 2023 iPhone models, it could be a part of its longer strategy to introduce portless iPhones.

However, even if Apple does launch an iPhone without a SIM card slot, the company might still offer a version with a physical SIM slot in countries where eSIM service is unavailable. Similar to how Apple currently has to make an exception for France that requires headphone jacks to be added to the smartphones sold there.

Interestingly, another report recently claimed that iPhone 15 is expected to reportedly come with a periscope-shaped lens that is already available on select flagship Android phones. It will aim to offer an increased optical zoom while maintaining a compact design appropriate for smartphones.

As 2023 is still a long way, in the meantime Apple 2022 flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14 series will come with up to 2 TB of storage. Apple is expected to adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.

Moreover, the iPhone 14 could be launched with a new 48MP camera lens. However, Apple is yet to confirm any of these developments, and readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.