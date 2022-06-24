Apple iPhone, Android smartphones hacked by Italian spyware, claims Google

Apple's iPhone and Android smartphones were hacked using an Italian company's hacking tools that were used to spy on users. Alphabet-owned Google revealed that the hack was limited to smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, Reuters reported.

A Milan-based company called RCS Lab developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report stated. "These vendors are enabling the proliferation of dangerous hacking tools and arming governments that would not be able to develop these capabilities in-house," Google said. RCS Lab's website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients.

European and American regulators have been weighing potential new rules over the sale and import of spyware. RCS Lab said its products and services comply with European rules and help law enforcement agencies investigate crimes. "RCS Lab personnel are not exposed, nor participate in any activities conducted by the relevant customers," the company told Reuters, adding it condemned any abuse of its products.

Both Apple and Google have acted on the incident following the report. An Apple spokesperson said the company had revoked all known accounts and certificates associated with this hacking campaign. Google has taken steps to protect users of its Android operating system and alerted them about the spyware.

This is not the first instance where a company has been found developing spyware for governments and law enforcement agencies. The industry came under a global spotlight when the Israeli surveillance firm NSO's Pegasus spyware was in recent years found to have been used by multiple governments to spy on journalists, activists, and dissidents.

While RCS Lab's spyware is not as powerful as Pegasus, it can still read messages and view passwords, according to Bill Marczak, a security researcher with digital watchdog Citizen Lab. "This shows that even though these devices are ubiquitous, there's still a long way to go in securing them against these powerful attacks," he added.