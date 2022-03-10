Apple iPhone SE 3 5G RAM capacity revealed, 33 per cent more than iPhone SE 2020

The Apple iPhone SE 3 5G, which saw its international debut earlier this week, comes with an increased RAM capacity. Although Apple never mentions how much RAM its iPhones come with and it is unlikely to ever do so, the latest teardown of the brand-new iPhone SE 3 5G has disclosed that there is 4GB of RAM inside. This is much higher than 3GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 2, popularly known as iPhone SE 2020.

MacRumors collaborated with developer Moritz Sternemann to find out that the new iPhone SE has 33 per cent more RAM capacity than its predecessor. The iPhone SE 2020 featured 3GB of RAM, so 4GB is definitely better if you want faster performance. The 4GB RAM capacity works in tandem with the powerful A15 Bionic chipset to give you an iPhone 13-like performance for much less price. The iPhone SE 3 5G starts at Rs 43,900, while the standard-sized iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 in India.

In its report, MacRumors said that the information that there is 4GB of RAM inside the iPhone SE 3 5G was sourced from strings within the Xcode 13.3 Release Candidate that Apple released right after the "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday. Since previous Xcode strings have revealed accurate RAM capacity in previous iPhone and iPad models, the Xcode string for the iPhone SE 3 5G is expected to be accurate, too.

More RAM means more workload. The iPhone SE 3 5G should be able to handle photo and video editing well, while the heavy apps that are used for that are likely to run fast. The access to more RAM also means the iPhone SE 3 5G can keep more layers of a photo editing app stored in memory. The Safari browser will also be able to take advantage of more RAM by offering users the ability to keep a higher number of web pages running in the background.

The RAM capacity of 4GB is not the highest - the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with 6GB of RAM inside - but it is still a lot for an affordable iPhone. Apple never stresses how much RAM capacity its iPhones come with, mainly because it claims that the iPhone software, which is iOS, is designed in a way that you will get the best smartphone experience on the iPhone, no matter what model you go for. That is partly correct because iOS works differently from Android. Manufacturers of Android smartphones have always believed in talking about RAM capacity because Android is as memory-hungry as it gets.

The iPhone SE 3 5G will definitely appeal to customers if you talk purely about the performance. It goes up for pre-orders on March 11 in India.