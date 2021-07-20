Apple iPhone SE 3 launch likely in early 2022, may bring iPhone 12-level performance

Apple's iPhone SE is likely to get a successor in early 2022, according to a report. The iPhone maker is still working on the affordable-range iPhone that has seen two editions so far. Next year's iPhone SE is likely dubbed iPhone SE 3, and it is going to undergo chip probing soon. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to bring an old chipset because that is what previous iPhone SE models have come with, so this chip probing is not going to involve any new Apple chipset.

DigiTimes has reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant has created new openings for people specialised in chip probing. Chip probing is a test carried out to detect defects at various levels of the chipset's electronic design. These openings are for Xintec, an Apple partner for making chips and also a subsidiary of TSMC, which is one of the largest chip manufacturers for the iPhone. TSMC is reportedly developing the A15 chipset for the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Xintec has also been the supplier of components for the iPhone SE and iPhone SE 2020.

What the supply chains are predicting goes in line with the predictions of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He previously said that there may be a new iPhone SE towards the first half of next year. Kuo did not reveal an exact timeline, but his predictions are mostly true, which means an iPhone SE 3 is very likely to come out next year.

In terms of specifications, there are rumours that the iPhone SE 3 is going to follow in iPhone SE 2020's footsteps. This means we are going to see a single camera on the back and a single camera on the front of the iPhone SE 3. This phone is likely to use the Apple A14 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 12 series. Keep in mind that the iPhone SE 3 is speculated to come out in 2022, and by then the A14 processor is going to be over a year old. The iPhone SE 3 is also said to come with a 6.1-inch display. However, some reports had previously said there may be a 5.4-inch screen, as well. There is no information on whether a notch will be there or not.

According to some renders that Apple Lab enthusiastically created, based on the leaks, the iPhone SE 3 may also have a punch-hole on the display, a pill-shaped platform for the camera and the flash on the back, and an in-display fingerprint sensor featuring the Touch ID technology. All of that seems far-fetched for a phone that is going to sit at the lowest rung in the iPhone hierarchy.

The iPhone SE 2020 was launched in India for Rs 42,500 for the base variant, which suggests the iPhone SE 3 price in India is going to be in the ballpark.