Apple iPhone SE 3 launched, comes with A15 chipset and price tag of $429

Apple iPhone SE 3 is here. At an event called Peak Performance and which was live-streamed on Tuesday night, the company announced the next iPhone SE. Dubbed the iPhone SE 3, the new phone comes with support for 5G networks and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor, the same chipset that also powers the iPhone 13 series phones.

The iPhone SE 3 has been launched a global price of $429, which means in India the phone is likely to cost around Rs 40,000. This means it will be priced similar to how the iPhone SE 2 was priced.

Apart from the latest iPhone chipset — the A15 Bionic — and support for 5G, the iPhone SE 3 is iterative to the iPhone SE 2. Like the A15 used in the iPhone 13 earlier, the chipset in the iPhone SE 3 has 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

In other words, there aren't big radical changes, and definitely not as far as the design is concerned. The iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7-inch screen and uses the same design with rounded edges that we have seen on an iPhone since the days of the iPhone 8. Unlike the iPhone 13 Series phones, it still sports a Touch ID.

Similar to the iPhone SE 2, it also sports just one rear camera.

In addition to the iPhone SE 3, Apple also launched a new colour variants of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. Both iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro are going to be available in a new shade of green. The new variants of the iPhone 13 will be on sale from March 18.