Apple iPhone SE 3 may feature LCD in an iPhone XR-like body, launch expected next year

Apple just dropped four new iPhone models at its September event. These are Apple's flagship iPhones that, although have the best features, cost a bomb. On the other hand, Apple sells the iPhone SE for people who want an iPhone for less money. In India and some other countries, last year's iPhone SE 2020 was successful. The iPhone SE 2020 came four years after the original iPhone SE, but, now that Apple knows the iPhone SE is popular, the next iPhone SE model may arrive next year. And it may be the last one to sport an LCD.

According to a report in Chinese publication MyDrivers, the iPhone SE 3, which is what the rumour mill has dubbed the next SE model, will be the last one to feature an LCD. The iPhone SE 3 may have a small form factor, but its overall design may be similar to that of the iPhone XR, which Apple launched back in 2018. Since the iPhone SE is an affordable model, Apple prioritises camera and performance on it, while its design is just borrowed from a previous successful iPhone model.

For instance, the original iPhone SE looked like the iPhone 5s, while the iPhone SE 2020 looked like the iPhone 8. So, the iPhone SE 3 ending up looking like the iPhone XR is not a surprise. It may even be a good thing because the iPhone XR was a successful model by Apple that continued to sell for two more generations. It was only recently discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 13.

An iPhone XR-like design would mean a notch on the display and no Home button. But this may not mean that Face ID will be available on the iPhone SE 3. Rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 3 may go for a Touch ID button on the side, just like it is on the iPad. Interestingly, some other rumours are in favour of Face ID on the iPhone SE 3, so clearly only one speculation can be true.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to rock the A15 Bionic chipset that powers the latest iPhone 13 series. This also means there will be support for 5G on the upcoming iPhone SE model for the first time. The third-generation iPhone SE's performance will match that of the iPhone 13, but the cameras may not be as good. And they may lack frills such as Cinematic Mode. There, however, is not much information to talk about the cameras on the iPhone SE 3 at this point.

The speculation is that the iPhone SE 3 will cost the same as the iPhone SE 2020. This may mean the Indian prices of the iPhone SE 3 may start at Rs 42,500.