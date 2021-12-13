Apple iPhone SE 3 may launch by March next year, here is what we know so far

The next generation of Apple iPhone SE may mark its debut as early as the first quarter of next year. The iPhone SE third-generation seems to be on time for production and, as per the timeline hinted at by a new report, may come to Apple's international markets in quarter 1 of 2022.

The optimistic development has been shared in a recent report by DigiTimes. As per the Taiwanese publication, Apple is still sourcing all the components needed for the next iPhone SE. It further mentions that these component suppliers are already readying for shipments of the components for the next-gen iPhone SE.

The publication claims to have sourced the information from the suppliers of VCM or voice coil motor and other components to Apple. In its report, DigiTimes mentions that suppliers have not seen any cutback in orders for the new iPhone from Apple, hinting that the company is well on time for the launch of its next-generation iPhone SE.

The report is in line with what noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted in his own report earlier. Kuo had said that Apple is likely to bring the new iPhone SE in 2022, possibly in the first quarter of the year. He went on to suggest some of the specifications that we may see on the new iPhone.

As per Kuo, the next iPhone SE may come with the same 4.7-inch display that we see on the current iPhone SE model. What might be different is an increase in processing power with the new A15 chip on the iPhone SE 2022. The memory offering is also expected to remain the same, with 3GB of RAM.

Other features may include 5G support, a Touch ID home button as well as bigger bezels on the next iPhone SE. While there have been rumours of a larger iPhone SE with a 5.7-inch or bigger display, Kuo has hinted that the said model may only debut by 2023 and not before that. So, for now, we can expect the iPhone SE lineup to retain its small form factor as seen on the present model.

Of course, none of this information has been officially confirmed by Apple as of now. Though the reports are likely to be true, with confirmations from several stakeholders involved. Still, we can only pinpoint what will or will not be as more information surfaces around the iPhone SE.