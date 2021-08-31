Apple is building a streaming app for classical music based on Primephonic

Apple has announced its foray into a whole new category of music. The company has acquired Europe-based classical music streaming service Primephonic and will soon be launching its own streaming app to cater to classical music lovers.

A joint release by the companies mentions that Apple's dedicated app for classical music will be launched next year. As can be understood, the app will make use of Primephonic's expertise in the classical music genre. This might include its collection of classical songs, their synopsis and artist-information and the intrinsics of the app, like its user interface, features and more.

The transition would lead to the shut down of Primephonic service as it runs today. The release mentions that the streaming service will be taken offline on September 7. Those already subscribed to it "may continue to use it at no charge until then," the release states.

In addition, those having an active subscription to Primephonic will receive a prorated refund back to the original payment method. This refund will be adjusted as per the days left on the user's subscription. Users are also being offered 6 months of Apple Music for free. Primephonic states that this offer will be redeemable before November 30, 2021, and will be shared as a code in an email from Primephonic.

In its release, the company mentions that the takeover by Apple will help it reach a monumentally larger audience than what would have been possible by its own. "As a classical-only startup, we can not reach the majority of global classical listeners, especially those that listen to many other music genres as well."

It thus decided to partner with the Cupertino tech major to bring its classical streaming expertise "to millions of listeners worldwide." The company found Apple Music, with its millions of subscribers and love for classical music content, as an ideal platform to present its efforts next.

None of the parties have disclosed the total amount for which Apple acquired Primephonic. Though Apple clearly stands to gain a Unique Selling Proposition or USP with the acquisition, over its numerous streaming service rivals. Apple is thus now gunning to be the best in the classical music segment. With a subscriber base of more than 70 million and growing every day, it is likely that the genre will become a very strong point for Apple Music going forward, thanks to the new-formed collaboration.