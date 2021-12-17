Apple is hiring engineers to produce more wireless chips in-house for future iPhones and iPads

Apple likes to be in charge of its ecosystem of products and, in the world of consumer technology, this means taking control of all related aspects of a device, both hardware and software. The tech major has always maintained its hold on the latter and now, it seems to be heading for a deeper stronghold over its hardware components, like the chips used in Apple iPhones or iPads.

Reported to be an attempt at the same, Apple is hiring engineers who will work out of a new office in Irvine city of Southern California. The team will develop wireless chips that will be used in future iPhones and iPads. By doing this, Apple will gradually eliminate its need to buy these components from suppliers like Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Skyworks Solutions.'

The ongoing hiring and its purpose have been made public in recent job listings by Apple. As pointed out in a report by Bloomberg, Apple is looking to recruit a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in its new office in Irvine. The same is mentioned in the job listings by Apple, wherein it seeks employees with experience in wireless semiconductors, including modem chips.

The job listings provide some hints at Apple's intentions. One of these mentions that the candidates will work on "next generation of wireless silicon!" Another elaborates that the employees will work as a part of a "wireless SoC design group" towards enabling "Apple's state-of-the-art wireless connectivity solutions" in its products.

The Bloomberg report mentions that the hired engineers will work on circuits that enable wireless connectivity, including wireless and radio-frequency circuits and a wireless system-on-a-chip, or SoC. The team will also develop semiconductors, which will be used on Apple devices to connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

As of now, Apple sources all these components from Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Skyworks. The company's new office in Irvin, where all three firms have their centres too, its job listings, and its clear intention of transitioning to all things in-house is enough to speculate that the company will use its own wireless chips in its devices.

Apple has done this in the past. Only last year, the tech major moved from using Intel chips on its Mac lineup to its own range of M1 chipsets. Needless to say, the transition had a considerable impact on Intel's business. As and when Apple transitions to its in-house developments for other components, its existing suppliers can expect a similar fate in the time to come.