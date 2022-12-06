Apple is likely planning to move iPad production from China to India

After iPhones, Apple to now manufacture iPhones in India. Apple is reportedly planning to diversify its supply chain by shifting the production of iPhones to India. The Cupertino-giant is looking to remove up to 30 per cent of its manufacturing out of China.

A CNBC report has claimed that Apple is exploring options to bring some of Apple's iPad production from China to India.Two sources close to the Indian government had told CNBC about Apple's plans. The Cupertino-giant has not confirmed the news yet.

Recently, Apple announced that it will start manufacturing the newly-launched iPhone 14 in Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility in Chennai. "We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," the company noted in an official statement. "The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities," the company further told the publication. Foxconn is not the only iPhone 14 manufacturer in India. Recently, Pegratron began assembling the device in India.

To recall, Apple already manufactures a series of iPhones in India including -- the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE in India.

On a related note, iPhone 14 Pro model production has been impacted massively due to ongoing tension at the company's Foxconn plant situated in Zhengzhou, China. As per reports, over 20,000 employees including the new hires have left the manufacturer a day after violent protests broke out at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China. Workers had expressed unhappiness over the working conditions, which later escalated into protests in the past couple of days.

Foxconn, in an attempt to quell protests, had offered to pay newly hired workers 10,000 yuan ($1400) to quit the facility. In a message to employees, which was accessed by CNN, the company urged workers to return to their dormitories. The company also promised to pay 8000 yuan if they agreed to quit Foxconn and another 2000 yuan once they board the bus to leave the facility.



