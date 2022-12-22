Apple likely to cancel or postpone mass production of the iPhone SE 4; here's why

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter that Apple will delay or scrap the device production.

"My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4," he tweeted.

He added that this could be due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus).

He added that "concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4."

Kua also said that "reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023".

The SE series

Apple released the first iPhone SE (Special Edition) in March 2016. It was a budget-friendly smartphone that featured a 4-inch display, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a 12-megapixel camera. The iPhone SE was aimed at customers who preferred a smaller, more compact phone, or who wanted a more affordable option than the latest iPhone models. The company has so far launched 3 SE models.

Apple brought SE to its Watch in September 2020. The Apple Watch SE is a budget-friendly version of the Apple Watch, offering many of the same features as the more expensive models, but at a lower price point. It includes features such as a built-in heart rate monitor, GPS, and water resistance, as well as the ability to make phone calls, send texts, and track fitness activities.

What's happening with Apple?

This comes a week after the specifications and price of the iPhone 15 Ultra were leaked. Reports suggested that the new iPhone 15 will be the most expensive iPhone ever, at a starting price of $1,299 that's about Rs 1,08,000.

Meanwhile, Apple issued a statement last month explaining its production crunch due to a complete lockdown in China. This has led to a global shortage of this year's biggest launches the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.