Apple is likely to introduce new iPhone 14 Max model on September 7

Apple has finally confirmed the launch date of its special event, where it will announce the latest iPhone 14 series. This year, it is also said to introduce a new model, the iPhone 14 Max. The company is reportedly ditching the mini version as it didn't receive a good response in terms of sales. The new model is tipped to come with a massive display and battery. But, it will reportedly use last year's chipset, which might be a bit disappointing for some people.

The A15 Bionic chipset is powering all flagship models in the iPhone 13 series and it is still capable of offering powerful performance. It seems that Apple wants to attract more customers with the launch of the iPhone 14 Max, as it ditched the mini version to offer users a bigger screen at a cheaper price.

iPhone 14 Max: Expected price in India

Speaking of which, the iPhone 14 Max is said to replace the iPhone 14 mini and it will reportedly be priced lower than the standard iPhone 14 version. As of now, it is not clear what could be the price of the iPhone 14 series. Some are saying the price will be increased and a few experts are claiming that the price could be in the same range as the iPhone 13. This is something that the company did for the iPhone 13 series as well.

It is being said that the cost of the iPhone 14 could be Rs 10,000 more than the iPhone 13. The latter was launched in India for Rs 79,900. So this basically means that the price of iPhone 14 could be Rs 89,900 in India. If Apple decides to offer the device in the same old price range, then the price could be Rs 79,900. Now that the iPhone 14 Max model will be replacing the mini version, it could cost less than Rs 75,000. But, users are advised to take all this with a pinch of salt. We will know the official price on September 7.

iPhone 14 Max: Expected specifications

The iPhone 14 Max will reportedly be powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. The rumour mill claims that only Pro models will get the new A16 chipset. The new iPhone is said to feature a 6.7-inch display and have a bigger battery unit compared to iPhone mini. It could also come with 6GB RAM option. Apple won't likely ship a charger in the box, which is something it did with older devices too. At the back, it could pack a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

