Apple is luring its employees with stock bonuses, Meta is the reason

Apple recently hired Meta's head of public relations for AR devices for its own AR division ahead of the alleged launch of the Apple AR headset next year. But because it is now poaching the top talent from rival companies, it is a bit paranoid about them doing the same. To avoid that, Apple is now doling out big stock bonuses to its employees so that they do not look anywhere else, by which it means Meta.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple has issued "unusual and significant stock bonuses" to some engineers in the company. These bonuses range between $50,000 to as high as $180,000, which is something Apple never did before. These bonuses are meant for engineers in silicon design, hardware, and select software and operations groups. According to people privy to the matter, these "out-of-cycle" bonuses will be given over a period of four years, giving employees a reason not to leave Apple.

According to people who did not reveal their identity to Bloomberg, many engineers received amounts of nearly $80,000, $100,000, or $120,000 in shares. The incentives were handed out as performance rewards by their respective managers at Apple.

Bonuses to the tune of these amounts are not common at Apple because mostly engineers, or employees, receive their base salary, stock units, and a cash bonus. People familiar with the matter said it was an "atypical and surprisingly timed" bonus that was given to only 10 to 20 per cent of engineers in certain categories. These categories, although unspecified, may be the ones that Apple needs better than its rivals'. For instance, silicon design is where Apple is making big strides, thanks to its M1 processor, and losing top talent may dent its progress against Intel.

Apple recently had to see several resignations, including those of top executives, from its Apple Car project. And the bad press around that could not even settle when Apple's decision to bring employees back to the campus became a hot topic amongst tech workers, especially when Omicron fears are looming. For now, Apple has pushed back on calling its employees back to the office and it is even closing Apple Stores across the US, keeping in mind the current situation.

With bonuses, Apple is giving a message that top talent will be rewarded at the company, even if it means going out of the conventional way to hand out stock bonuses like this. And that will help Apple incentivise the urge of employees to stay at the company, especially when there are big and important projects coming up.