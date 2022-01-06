Apple is offering free AirPods with Mac or iPad purchases in some countries

Apple is back with its annual "Back to University" program, which is already live and will last until March 7, 2022. The company is offering students and teachers free AirPods on the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Here's everything you need to know about this offer.

It is available on select devices, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, iMac Pro, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. Apple is giving the second-generation AirPods for free, but interested users can also choose to upgrade to third-generation AirPods or AirPods Pro. The only thing is, you will have to pay an additional fee for newer generation audio products.

Currently, customers can get Mac and iPad models at discounted educational prices through educational stores in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea. At the moment, the same offer is not available in India, but Apple's official site says that users can "save on a new Mac or iPad with Apple education pricing." So, one might get a discount.

Additionally, the Cupertino giant is also giving a 20 per cent discount on AppleCare+ protection plans, which is available only in the above-mentioned countries. If you are based in one of these countries, then you can avail the free AirPods offer.

Customers first need to add an eligible Mac or iPad to the cart, after which Apple will display the option to add the AirPods. This will basically be visible during the checkout process. As per the details available on the official site of Apple, the offer is available for current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for students, and teachers and staff at all levels.

It should be noted that you will be required to first sign up and complete the enrolment verification process through UNiDays. The educational discount offers are available via both online and offline retail stores of Apple.