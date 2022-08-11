Apple is offering Rs 6,000 discount on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, here is how the deal works

Apple is offering iPhones at low prices. As part of the Independence Day celebration, it seems that the company has partnered with HDFC bank to offer users iPhones at a discounted price. There is up to Rs 6,000 cashback offer on HDFC bank credit cards if the value of the product is over Rs 54,900. So, you can get a flat discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 because they both are higher-priced smartphones.

The iPhone 12 is listed on Apple's online store with a starting price of Rs 65,900. With the HDFC bank card offer, you can get the device at an effective price of Rs 59,900. Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 at almost same price. It is listed on the e-commerce website for Rs 60,900. So, in case you don't have an HDFC bank card, then you can get the iPhone 12 at a similar range.

Apple's online store is also giving discounts between Rs 2,200 to Rs 46,700, as part of the exchange offer. This discount will depend on the device you are exchanging and on the basis of your current phone's condition. Amazon, on the other hand, is giving up to Rs 12,950 off on the exchange of your old smartphone. Users can check exchange offers on both websites to see which one is offering a bigger discount on the iPhone 12.

Similarly, the iPhone 13 is available on Apple's online store at an effective price of Rs 73,900 with HDFC bank card. The device is listed at its original price of Rs 79,900 and you are getting a discount of Rs 6,000 with HDFC bank card. The above-mentioned exchange offers are also available on this iPhone.

But, Amazon is currently selling the iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs 71,900, which is lower than Apple's store and you don't even need to have that particular bank card to get a discount. There are chances that you may get a big discount on Apple store, depending on the device you have. Do keep in mind that Apple has said that users will get cashback instantly, as per the official website of the company. People can head to Apple's official store to check the deals. Lastly, the cashback offer is available on all the iPhones.

