Apple is reportedly working on a 15-inch MacBook Air

Earlier this month, Apple was widely expected to launch a redesigned MacBook Air with a new M2 processor at its Spring event. But, that didn't happen. It is now being said that the company is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air. Though, it will not arrive anytime soon. A Display Supply Chain Consultant (DSCC) analyst, Ross Young, told 9to5Mac that Apple is planning to launch MacBook Air with new form factors, which will arrive next year.

Apart from a 15-inch model, the Cupertino giant also has plans to bump up the screen size of the existing 13-inch MacBook Air. It is currently unknown as to what screen size it is planning to offer, but the cited source suggests that it will be between 13-inch and 14-inch only. Apple could also cut off the bezels to offer more screen space to users.

The rest of the details are currently unknown. The cited source also claimed that the company is developing an entry-level version of iPad as well with a slightly larger display than the current ones. The exact size is still unknown. Currently, Apple is selling the budget iPad model for Rs 30,900, which has a 10.2-inch screen size. This one has an A13 Bionic chipset under the hood.

Besides, later this year, Apple is expected to launch two new MacBook models. One of them is a 13-inch MacBook Pro. This one could be powered by the new M2 chip that reportedly has an 8-core CPU and 9-core or 10-core GPU, which is up from a 7-core and 8-core GPU options available on Apple's M1 chip. The chip is reportedly based on a smaller 4nm node, which means that one might get better speed and efficiency improvements than the older M1 chip.

The13-inch MacBook Pro is said to come with the same design that we get with the existing models. The new model is also expected to have a Touch Bar, but it isn't expected to feature a notch or ProMotion display tech that the other 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.