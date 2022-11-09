Apple is rolling out 5G support update for iPhones, but not everyone can avail it right away

Apple has finally started rolling out the latest iOS 16.2 update in India, which brings support for 5G on iPhones. The wait is almost over and people who have a 5G-compatible iPhone will be able to experience the latest network as soon as they receive the update. But, this update is for those who are using the beta version of iOS.

Apple has first pushed out an iOS 16.2 beta update, which basically means that not everyone will be able to enjoy 5G right away and non-beta testers will have to wait for the stable version. For those who are unaware, the beta update is first sent by the companies to a small group of users to check if there are any bugs or other issues. Once everything is fine, a stable update is released to all the users.

Apple will likely roll out the latest 5G support update in December, which is just a few weeks away. The company recently promised that all iPhone users will get this update by next month. In any case, the company usually takes one month or less than that to deliver a stable update. The latest update adds support for Jio and Airtel 5G.

The iPhone users will find two 5G modes in the settings section of the smartphone. There is a"5G on" mode, which keeps the device on the latest network all the time, which will consume more battery of the iPhone. The second option is "5G auto" which helps the device automatically switch to whatever network is available in the area. The latest iOS beta update says that the second option will switch to 5G only when it will not consume much of a battery compared to other networks.

If you are not able to access 5G even after receiving the beta update, then you need to check whether your area supports 5G network or not. The Jio 5G is currently available in cities such as Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Airtel 5G service is also accessible in these cities and in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, as well as Nagpur.