Apple is selling iPhone 13 for Rs 53,200 in India, and it is an offer you should refuse

Apple's festive offer is now live for iPhone customers in India, but it is only valid for last year's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. So, what are your options this festive season if you want to buy an iPhone 13? Not much, I will say. You do not get any discounts on using a bank card or a free pair of AirPods. But what you get is the exchange offer. Apple is promoting its Trade In offer for iPhone 13, where you can get the new iPhone for as low as Rs 53,200.

The Trade In offer entails the exchange of old iPhones and Android phones to get a discount on the latest iPhone 13. And, most of the time, it makes sense to trade in your old phone for a new one to bring down the costs. But seldom, does this offer make sense. For instance, Apple's special price of Rs 53,200 on the iPhone 13 is only going to apply if you bring in an old iPhone 12 for exchange. And this is a nonsensical deal that you should definitely refuse. I will tell you why.

The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900, which is the same price as the iPhone 12 that arrived last year. But after the iPhone 13 launch, Apple dropped the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs 65,900. Going by Apple's logic, your iPhone 12 is already old and you should exchange it for a new iPhone 13. It may be true for people who like upgrading to a new iPhone every year, but Apple's value of the iPhone 12 does not make sense. Neither does giving the iPhone 12 for a new iPhone 13.

The price of Rs 53,200 for the iPhone 13 means a discount of Rs 26,700, which is way less than half the original price. Apple is implying that your iPhone 12 is only worth Rs 26,700, no matter when you got it. This is not exactly logical, and neither is trading the iPhone 12 for an iPhone 13. I understand that exchange values will always be lower than the cost of the new iPhone, but this gap seems rather wide and that is not good for you as a customer.

At the same time, a new iPhone 12 is available at Rs 65,900 on the Apple website, which, again, is more than twice the price Apple is giving in exchange. It is a good thing that shopping websites such as Flipkart are selling the iPhone 12 for much less. Towards the beginning of the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart was selling the iPhone 12 at a starting price of Rs 49,999, and I will not be exaggerating if I say that it was the deal of the season. Although the prices have risen due to high demand, the new price is still much lower than what Apple is selling the iPhone 12 for.

Away from the calculations, let us talk about iPhone 13 versus iPhone 12 in terms of their features and relevance right now. The iPhone 13 is not a major leap in terms of technology from last year's iPhone 12. It may be using a better A15 Bionic chipset, which Apple says is the fastest iPhone processor right now, but it is only marginally better than the iPhone 12. That means the iPhone 12 is still one of the most powerful phones out there and you are not going to feel any difference in the performance between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13.

The display of the iPhone 13 may have changed, but that is only cosmetic. Apple has narrowed the notch of the iPhone display, but everything else is largely the same. This means the iPhone 12 display is not significantly inferior to an iPhone 13 display, and there is no reason to upgrade.

Both iPhones support Dolby Vision and True Tone technologies, and because of that, iPhone 12 users are not going to feel they are missing out on the latest iPhone display technology. Other things such as the camera and design are, too, nearly the same, although there are some upgrades on the iPhone 13 cameras. For example, the Cinematic Mode feature on the iPhone 13 camera is a good addition, but it matters to creators and movie makers more than regular users who rarely make videos.

The bottom line is that your iPhone 12 is still a fantastic device and the value of Rs 26,700 that Apple is offering to you for the iPhone 13 upgrade is not ideal. You should not upgrade from an iPhone 12 to an iPhone 13 because there is hardly a reason for you to. So, you can definitely skip Apple's Trade In offer for the iPhone 13 if you are an iPhone 12 user.