Apple is tipped to release new MacBook Pro models later this year

Apple has already released quite a few devices this year and it now seems that the company is not done yet. We might get to see new MacBook Pro models later this year. A new report from Bloomberg suggests that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants are already under development and Apple has already started testing them.

The cited source is claiming that the company has plans to release the new premium notebooks "as early as this fall." The company was expected to launch it a little early, but due to supply chain issues, the production of the new MacBook Pros will reportedly get delayed. Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that the production could begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It is being said the new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips could be based on a 3nm process and some of the reports claim that the new ones will still remain 5nm. In any case, the next generation chipsets will likely offer better performance and efficiency over the older M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are powering the existing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as Apple might move from TSMC's standard 5nm process (N5) to a more advanced N5P process.

The upcoming MacBook Pros may not get a major upgrade in terms of design, which is not at all surprising considering the 2021 notebooks were launched in October with a new design. The devices could retain ports like MagSafe and HDMI. They will likely have a notched display that we have seen on the older models too. Apart from this, the new MacBook Pro will likely feature a 1080p camera and sport thinner bezels for a seamless content viewing experience.

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to host its latest iPhone 14 event, which will take place on September 7. Here, we will see the launch of the iPhone 14 series and this year, Apple is also expected to introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model. Alongside the new iPhones, the company is also rumoured to announce a new smartwatch, AirPods Pro, and other devices.

