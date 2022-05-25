Apple launches 2022 Pride Edition watch bands and watch face

Apple has unveiled two Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch. Every year, Apple launches Pride Edition bands to extend its support to the LGBTQ community and to celebrate the Prime month, which is in June. Apple said that this year's Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a color gradient with the word "pride" woven directly into the band. Along with the bands, the Cupertino-giant is also launching a new Shot on iPhone pride campaign on Instagram that will highlight the work of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community.

"Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ creative community at Apple were inspired to deliver a new expression of pride through this unique design. Utilizing the comfortable, durable, and adjustable Sport Loop design, Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word "pride" in a cursive style inspired by the original "hello" greeting — displayed on the first Macintosh in 1984 — giving the word a novel, three-dimensional look and feel,"Apple noted in a blog post.

Apple Pride Edition watch bands: Price and availability

Apple Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are available for $49 (Rs 3,799 roughly). The new Pride Edition bands are available for purchase starting today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 26. The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is also coming soon to nike.com. The Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are compatible with any Apple Watch.

As far as the Pride Watch Face is concerned, it can be downloaded starting today and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.6, and iPhone 6s or later running iOS 15.5.







