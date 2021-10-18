Apple launches all-new AirPods with Spatial audio, wireless charging and 6 hours of battery life

Apple has introduced a range of audio devices at its Unleashed event, including the much-awaited new generation of AirPods. The new True-Wireless-Stereo speakers from Apple come with a range of upgrades over the previous iteration, including MagSafe and Wireless charging. Here is a look at all that is new for audiophiles from the house of Apple.

Apple AirPods

The all-new AirPods come as the third-generation of the wireless earphones from Apple. Interestingly, the company has deviated the design of the new-gen AirPods from the original lineup and has instead gone for an AirPods Pro like look this time. This means shorter stems and more in-ear design, sans the ear tips.

There are several upgrades on offer too. For instance, the new AirPods support spatial audio and are sweat and water resistant. Apple also promises an improved battery life, claiming a playback time of up to six hours on a single charge. Five minutes of charge can give you an hour of use on the new AirPods. The case can provide four full charges and supports MagSafe charging and wireless charging too.

Apple AirPods third-generation have been launched at $179 (roughly Rs 13,500). Orders for the new Apple AirPods will start from today and they will be available starting next week.