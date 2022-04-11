Apple leaks a 35W USB-C charger that could charge two iPhones at once

Apple is likely working on a new charger that will give an output of 35W, but that may not be its best selling point. This charger may come with two USB-C ports, which means you might be able to charge two iPhones at once. And there is solid evidence that this charger is imminent because Apple itself leaked it via a document on the support website. This could also be a gallium nitride (GaN) charger, which uses technology that allows companies to shrink the size of the adapter while ensuring fast-charging capabilities are intact.

According to 9to5Mac, which managed to screenshot the document before it was pulled from the Apple website, this would be Apple's first dual USB-C charger with a 35W output, which is enough to charge multiple devices at the same time. You may be able to charge an iPhone and an iPad or an iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously. That is because the maximum charging speed for an iPhone — iPhone 13 Pro Max, for instance — is 27W. With 35W output, charging multiple accessories alongside an iPhone would, thus, be possible.

In the words of Apple, as mentioned in the report, you can "Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device."

Apple's unreleased charger would also come with support for USB-C Power Delivery with the same charging speed. That means you may be able to charge other devices using this adapter at the same 35W speed. But Apple is unlikely to provide USB-C cables with this adapter, as mentioned in the support document.

Since Apple has removed any reference to this charger from the website, it is hard to guess when it will come. But several previous rumours have indicated that Apple was looking to expand its range of power adapters. Many of these rumours pointed out that Apple could be working on the gallium nitride (GaN) technology for its adapters and now the speculation is that this unreleased dual USB-C port power adapter could very well be Apple's first GaN charger. Although Apple reportedly did not mention GaN or associated features anywhere in the now-removed support document.

GaN chargers are becoming mainstream as fast-charging batteries have become common over the years. These chargers are both smaller and faster than regular USB-C chargers and that flexibility gives manufacturers more room to work on other features. Small chargers also allow them to save up space in the retail boxes of their products.

Another speculation around this unreleased charger is that Apple could equip it with MagSafe technology to offer what could be an updated version of the MagSafe Duo. The existing MagSafe Duo technology allows an iPhone and an Apple Watch to charge at the same time, but the distribution of speed between them is not optimal as the Apple Watch is charged at slower speeds than when charged using the dedicated fast charger.