Apple likely to launch iPhone SE 3 in March, here is what we know about it

Apple will launch a bunch of products soon and this lineup will likely include the much-awaited iPhone SE 3. If recent speculations from noted tipsters are to be believed, the next iteration of the iPhone SE may mark its debut at Apple's spring event, which is expected to take place in March, earlier than its usual timeline of April.

It is said that iPhone SE 3 will follow the same design language as the iPhone SE 2020, however, things may change internally. Rumours hint that the new iPhone SE will be equipped with A15 Bionic chipset that currently powers the iPhone 13. Along with that, we may see 5G support on this device.

Recently, Apple imported three new iPhone SE models for testing in India. Thus, it's possible that iPhone SE 3 may be introduced in India following its global launch. While that was a brief introduction to the iPhone SE 3, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

iPhone SE 3: Specs and features

The iPhone SE 3 is tipped to arrive in the first quarter for 2022. Following that, Apple analyst Mark Gurman reveals that the smartphone may launch on March 8. He adds that, iPhone SE 3 will launch alongside the iPad Air 5. The iPhone SE 3 will succeed over the iPhone SE 2020 launched two years back.

To recall, iPhone SE 2020 was launched in a design similar to that of the iPhone 8 and the upcoming model is tipped to follow the same. It would have been nice to see a bigger display on the iPhone SE 3 but reports point out that the change may take place in 2023. Although most leaks hints towards a similar design of the iPhone SE 3, there are a few that suggest a notch design like the current gen iPhone. Thus, there's no certainty about the design of iPhone SE 3 at the moment.

-- It's possible that Apple may not upgrade the design on the new iPhone SE but it's quite certain that we will see a new chipset on this device. Apple is likely to power the iPhone SE 3 with the A15 Bionic chipset. This chipset powers the iPhone 13 series, hence, we can expect improved performance, camera functionality and connectivity on new iPhone SE.

If you're aware, iPhone SE 2020 lacks 5G connectivity but that is supposed to be fixed on the iPhone SE 3. Another weakness on the current model is its average battery life. The iPhone SE 2020 bears a 1821mAh battery, thus it will be nice to see a bigger battery on the upcoming model.

iPhone SE 3 launch details (expected)

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch at Apple's spring event but Apple hasn't dropped any hints about the upcoming event as of now. Last year, Apple's Spring event took place in the month of April. So, it was supposed that the event may take place at the same time this year. However, Mark Gurman states that the event will happen on March 8. Thus, iPhone SE 3 could launch on the same date.

iPhone SE 3 India price (expected)

A leak suggests that iPhone SE 3 could be priced at $300 (roughly 23,000). However, it's certain that the device will not launch at such a low price in India. To recall, iPhone SE 2020 was launched at Rs 39,900 in the country. So, keeping its competitors in mind, we can expect the iPhone SE 3 under Rs 45,000 in India.

It's worth noting that these are just early leaks and the final product or pricing may differ from what's expected.