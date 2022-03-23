Apple likely to stop selling this popular Watch Series this year

After serving its fans for nearly five long years, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple plans to discontinue its Watch Series 3 later this year. The information comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple hasn't revealed anything related to the discontinuation of the popular Watch Series till now.

Stating the reason behind stopping the sales of the Apple Watch Series 3, Kuo said its processing power may not meet the requirements of a new version of watchOS. The report also suggests that the next iteration of watchOS dubbed watchOS 9 will be announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) later this year. At the same event, the tech giant is expected to reveal details related to the next iOS, macOS, and TVOS versions as well.

Kuo, via one of his latest tweets, further revealed that the Apple Watch Series 3 may be discontinued in Q3 2022 because of its old hardware. To recall, Watch Series 3 was released in September 2017, which makes it almost five years old. In fact, it is currently one of the oldest watches that the company sells currently.

The Watch Series 3 is powered by the S3 chip, which is unpowered when compared to the latest S5 chip available on the Apple Watch SE as well as the S7 for the Apple Watch Series 7. The Series 3 also appears to be outdated in terms of design. It includes a thick build with large bezels and angular display corners unlike the latest models of the Apple Watch.

The discontinuation of the Watch Series 3 will make the Watch Series 4 the oldest model available on the market.

Apple Watch Series 8 rumours

Last year, the tech giant launched the Apple Watch Series 7 with the S7 chipset, display with similar bezels, a range of health features like ECG, heart rate monitoring, and much more. Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming watches from the company will likely be the Apple Watch Series 8 and also the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE with support for watchOS 9.

Earlier, it was reported that the Watch Series 8 would bring the much-awaited blood pressure monitoring and blood glucose monitoring. Latest reports suggest that Apple may add these health features in the 9th edition of the Apple Watch, dubbed the Watch Series 9 and not the Watch Series 8.