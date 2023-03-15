Apple limits hiring, delays bonuses for some employees to cut costs

Apple is reportedly delaying bonuses for some corporate employees and implementing cost-cutting measures owing to uncertain macroeconomic conditions. According to Bloomberg, as a part of the new measures, the frequency of bonuses for some corporate workers will also be reduced, though there appear to be no cuts. The report states that Apple typically doles out bonuses and promotions twice a year, depending on the division and company's performance. This reportedly happens in April and October. That means some divisions may not see promotions next month as a part of Apple's cost-cutting plans.

The report also points out that Apple is freezing hiring, which many other tech giants are adopting. Apple has been cautious about over-hiring since 2020, unlike Google, Meta, and Amazon, which are now laying off thousands of employees.

Apart from cost-cutting measures, Bloomberg claims that Apple's HR team is taking a close look at employees' attendance. Some workers fear that scrutiny of office attendance is a precursor to the company firing workers. Apple has been operating on a hybrid model, where employees have to come to work thrice a week.

Similarly, some part-time workers at Apple's retail stores fear they may lose their jobs due to the company's increased scrutiny of work hours and attendance. The report highlights that some part-time retail employees say "they feel like they're being encouraged to quit by being asked to work more hours and days than they agreed to when they were hired."

As mentioned, Apple has avoided mass layoffs as the company cautiously hired in the last two years. A report pointed out that Apple added 164,000 employees as of September 2022, a 6.5 per cent increase from the same period in 2021. Between 2020 and 2021, the company hired only 7,000 workers.

However, the company faces a big challenge now to ensure a steady revenue. In the last quarter (October to December 2022), Apple posted quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, down 5 per cent year over year. The company's iPhone sales were low due to supply constraints owing to the strict COVID 19-lockdown in China. The sales of Macs were also down.

Other tech giants are also suffering and recently, Meta has announced plans to lay off 10,000 workers. This is on top of the 11,000 workers the company decided to lay off last year. Affected Meta workers will start receiving termination letters by today evening, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter.