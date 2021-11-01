Apple Mac mini M1 at Rs 56,490 in latest sale is perfect home computer

The price of the Apple Mac mini is at its best during the Finale Days of The Great Indian Festival sale running on Amazon India. An upfront discount coupled with a bank offer can get you the compact desktop computer by Apple for a price of Rs 57,990. This is right now the most affordable way of getting into Apple's all-new M1-based Mac ecosystem.

As for the discount, the Apple Mac mini is currently retailing for Rs 57,990 at the Amazon India e-store. As per the website, that means a saving of Rs 6,910 on its original price of Rs 64,900. This price is for the base model that comes with 256GB of storage. An even bigger discount can be availed on the step-up model that comes with a 512GB SSD.

Mac mini 512GB is available for Rs 75,990 under the Amazon sale. Without this discount, its price has been mentioned to be Rs 84,900. This marks an Rs 8,910 discount on the 512GB option.

There are other offers to be availed as well. Both the Mac mini options are eligible for no-cost EMI options and bank discounts worth Rs 1,500. This further lowers the price of the entry-level Mac mini to Rs 56,490, bringing it at its lowest ever. In addition, the step-up option with more storage can be bought for Rs 74,490.

Perfect home computer?

Note that you will still have to buy other computer accessories such as a monitor and keyboard along with the Mac mini. These will add to the basic cost of the computer as mentioned above. Mac mini, at this price, is still a very strong contender to the top spot in home computers. In case you're going for the basic 256GB storage model, you may also need to spend on HDD, but even after that, you may have a great computer setup for most tasks.

A hint can be taken from its technical specifications, the highlight of which is Apple's M1 chip that comes with an 8core CPU, an 8core GPU and a 16core Neural Engine. With these, Apple claims it to be one of the world's fastest and most energy-efficient CPUs, with "breakthrough machine learning performance." In numbers, it mentions up to 3.5x faster CPU, 6x faster GPU, and 15x faster machine learning performance, as per its tests conducted in October 2020 before M1's launch.

Other features include two Thunderbolt to USB-4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, WiFi 6 and Gigabit Ethernet. The Mac mini comes with 16 GB RAM and, having marked its debut in 2020, runs MacOS Mojave. Users will be able to upgrade it to macOS Monterey, Apple's latest operating system for Mac computers.

For a deeper understanding of Apple's M1 chip, you can read our review on Mac computers below.