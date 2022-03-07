Apple Mac Studio may be in works, leaks say it will be a mix of Mac mini and Mac Pro

Apple will hold its Spring Event called "Peek Performance" on March 8 where it is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 3 5G, a new iPad Air, and at least two new Macs. Specifically, the two Macs will be among the many models Apple has reportedly lined up for launch throughout 2022, a move that will push the transition from Intel chips to Apple Silicon. Apple will also introduce new Mac categories as a part of its push, and according to a new report, it could be working on what could be known as the "Mac Studio."

A report by 9to5Mac has outlined that there will be a new category in the Mac lineup soon. Apple may be working on Mac Studio, which is "primarily based on the Mac mini" but will feature better, more powerful hardware. Apple is working on two versions of Mac Studio, wherein one will feature the M1 Max chipset, while the other one will come with a chip that will be far more powerful than the M1 Max. The Mac Studio is internally codenamed J375, the report said.

The Mac Studio is not the final name as the report has suggested that Apple is likely to change the name to something else, but it may be a new category between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro. Think of it as a hybrid of Mac mini and Mac Pro, but the details such as the design and the specifications are not clear right now. Apple is also reportedly working on an Apple Studio Display, so maybe the Mac Studio is what will complement it and be aimed at professional work.

Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is working on a smaller Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip with 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. The 9to5Mac report has suggested this smaller Mac Pro may be the Mac Studio and it may replace the high-end Intel-powered Mac mini. Essentially, the Mac mini with an Intel chipset may be dead for good very soon and replacing it could be the Mac Studio, which, according to the report, will just be a trimmed-down version of the Mac Pro.

The Mac Studio is expected to give Apple more time to work on the high-end Mac Pro, which several reports have said will be the most powerful Mac Pro model. But whether or not it will use Apple Silicon it not clear. Some previous rumours suggested Apple still has plans to release an Intel-based Mac Pro, so maybe Apple does not want to be rid of Intel chips yet.