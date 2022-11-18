Apple Macbook Air 2020 is selling for Rs 79,900 on Croma, here’s how the deal works 

Planning to buy the Macbook Air M1? Now this is the time to do so. The Macbook Air is being sold at a discount of Rs 10,000 on the online as well as in the offline stores of Croma. The original price of the Macbook Air M1 is Rs 99900. However, if you purchase the device on Croma, you can get it for Rs 79,900 only. The Macbook Air with M1 is the finest laptop you can buy for under Rs 1 Lakh. Though the successor to the M1- the Macbook Air with M2 chipset is now available– the Macbook Air M1 is the fastest and most efficient laptop that you can buy.

Here is how the deal works

The Macbook Air M1, which was originally priced at Rs 99,999, can be purchased for Rs 79,990 on Croma. Currently, the laptop is listed at Rs 89,900 on Croma's website. However, if you have an HDFC credit card, you will get a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on the device. "Discounted price inclusive of cashback will be applicable on the final payment page. Select the offer from "View all offers "on the payment page to avail the benefit. T&C Apply," the listing read. The discounted price has been noted for the 256 GB of the device.

Macbook Air M1: Specifications

The MacBook Air comes with an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. The laptop packs 256GB of SSD storage and packs 8GB of RAM. It features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS tech and a screen resolution of 1560 x 1600 pixels. It offers a 227 PPI pixel density. The biggest highlight of the laptop is its battery backup. Apple claims that the MacBook Air can offer up to 15 hours of wireless webcast and up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback. The laptop ships with a 30W USB-C power adapter. The laptop ships with two USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The MacBook Air M1 also integrates a Touch ID sensor on the keyboard, supports Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth, and packs a 720p FaceTime HD camera. The laptop weighs 1.29 kilograms.



